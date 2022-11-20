In Pics | FIFA 2022 World Cup spectacular opening ceremony in Qatar; BTS star Jung Kook performs at the event

A general view during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Inflatable mascots of previous World Cups. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach Singer Jung Kook performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez Morgan Freeman and Ghanim al Muftah. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach Outside the stadium with fireworks during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A general view during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji A general view during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez Singers Jung Kook and Fahad Al Kubaisi perform. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch Morgan Freeman and Ghanim al Muftah. REUTERS/Matthew Childs Inflatable mascots of previous World Cups. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez Camels during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez Inside the stadium during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh Moneycontrol News READ MORE

The official mascot La'eeb during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez