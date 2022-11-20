In Pics | FIFA 2022 World Cup spectacular opening ceremony in Qatar; BTS star Jung Kook performs at the event

The opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 kicked off on November 20 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor in Qatar.
The show featured American actor Morgan Freeman and a performance of a new tournament song called Dreamers featuring singer Jungkook of K-pop boy band BTS, alongside Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi.
(Image: AP)
The official mascot La'eeb during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A general view during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Inflatable mascots of previous World Cups. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Singer Jung Kook performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Morgan Freeman and Ghanim al Muftah. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Outside the stadium with fireworks during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A general view during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A general view during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Singers Jung Kook and Fahad Al Kubaisi perform. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Morgan Freeman and Ghanim al Muftah. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Inflatable mascots of previous World Cups. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Camels during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Inside the stadium during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh