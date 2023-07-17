In Pics: EAM Jaishankar takes part in BIMSTEC meeting in Bangkok

1/6 The Foreign Ministers' Retreat for the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) got underway on July 17 in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, S Jaishankar, the minister of external affairs, tweeted this morning while on a six-day trip to two countries that started on July 12. The BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok has just begun, according to EAM Jaishankar's tweet. (Image Credit: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

2/6 BIMSTEC links not just South and Southeast Asia but also the Great Himalayan and Bay of Bengal ecologies. Its primary goals are to foster cooperation on issues of regional importance, accelerate social advancement, and create an atmosphere that is conducive to rapid economic development. The EAM was present in Jakarta on July 13 and 14 for the ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit, and ASEAN Regional Forum Foreign Ministers' Meetings. (Image credit: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

3/6 Jaishankar also had one-on-one conferences with foreign peers. India has a strong commitment to ASEAN's centrality in the Indo-Pacific, as seen by its participation in this ASEAN-centered regional architecture. On July 16, he took a flight from Indonesia to Bangkok to take part in the 12th Foreign Ministers' Meeting of the Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) Mechanism. MGC, one of the more established organisations in the lower Mekong area, is controlled by India's Act East Policy. (Image Credit: Twitter/ @DrSJaishankar)

4/6 In-depth discussions on BIMSTEC issues were conducted in Dhaka earlier this month between Masud Bin Momen, the foreign secretary of Bangladesh, and East Saurabh Kumar, the secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). They discussed the recent noteworthy developments in regional cooperation under BIMSTEC and the actions done to fortify its institutional structure. Also discussed were methods to strengthen the BIMSTEC collaboration agenda and upcoming events, according to a tweet from MEA official spokeswoman Arindam Bagchi. (Image credit: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

5/6 Bagchi wrote: “India looks at Bangladesh as a key driver of the BIMSTEC process and appreciates its constructive role including as host to BIMSTEC Secretariat.” In March 2023, Minister of State for External Affairs S Jaishankar participated in the 19th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting virtually from Bangkok. During the meeting, the Ministers approved several documents including rules of Procedure for Core BIMSTEC Mechanisms. The meeting also approved the draft Host Country Agreement between India and the BIMSTEC Secretariat for establishing BIMSTEC Centre for Weather and Climate in India. (Image Credit: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)