In pics | COVID-19 crisis: Shortage of oxygen cylinders worldwide leaves people gasping for life

Hospitals around the world are facing severe shortages of oxygen cylinders as the coronavirus outbreak has led to sudden surge in their demand Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Hospitals around the world are reporting an acute shortage of oxygen cylinders following the surge in its demand during the coronavirus outbreak. In many parts of the world, oxygen is expensive and hard to get. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) 2/10 In India, demand for oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators has spiked in metropolitan cities, especially in Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai as they are the cities worst-affected by the coronavirus. People have started stocking up oxygen cylinders at home following concerns of a shortage of hospital beds as the number of coronavirus cases continue to mount. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 In this June 8, 2020 photo, people wearing masks wait for hours, some for 10 hours, to refill their oxygen tanks at a shop in Callao, Peru. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) 4/10 In Guinea, oxygen is a costly challenge for government-funded medical facilities. In this picture, medical workers offload cylinders of oxygen at the Donka public hospital where coronavirus patients are treated in Conakry, Guinea, on May 20. According to Dr Billy Sivahera of the aid group Alliance for International Medical Action, the hospital in the capital was going through 20 oxygen cylinders a day before coronavirus outbreak but by May, the hospital was at 40 a day and rising. Oxygen is the facility's fastest-growing expense, and the daily deliveries of cylinders are taking a toll on their budgets. (AP Photo/Youssouf Bah) 5/10 Dr Amer Sattar, who worked in Guinea during the Ebola epidemic that began in 2014 and spread through West Africa, ultimately killing more than 11,000 people over two years said, the 2020 coronavirus crisis is a chance for international donors and governments alike to invest in the long term “so that we’re ready for the next pandemic.” (AP Photo/Youssouf Bah) 6/10 In Guinea, not a single hospital bed has a direct oxygen supply, and the daily deliveries of cylinders are taking a toll on budgets. Guinea’s best hope for coronavirus patients lies in an oxygen plant that has never been turned on. The plant was part of a hospital renovation funded by international donors responding to the Ebola crisis in West Africa a few years ago. But amid the lockdown imposed to combat the COVID-19 spread, the foreign technicians and supplies can’t get in to complete their job. Everyone is counting on the hospital’s oxygen plant to start up, but no one knows when. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) 7/10 Some hospitals have oxygen plants that don’t work or can’t produce enough, while others have no plants at all. In the city of Tarapoto in northern Peru, relatives of COVID-19 patients who died from lack of oxygen protested outside a hospital with a plant that does not work. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) 8/10 Patients testing positive for COVID-19 breathe in oxygen in the emergency area of the Guillermo Almenara hospital in Lima, Peru, May 22. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) 9/10 Patients lie in beds at a temporary field hospital in the Ifema convention centre in Madrid, Spain on April 2. As coronavirus deaths climbed, engineers laid 7 kilometres (4 miles) of tubing in less than a week to give 1,500 beds in the impromptu facility a direct supply of pure oxygen. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) 10/10 Cesar Garcia rests on his oxygen cylinder as he waits to refill it at a shop in Lima, Peru, June 11. Garcia waited more than 7 hours to refill the oxygen cylinder for his 29-year-old stepson Mario Solis who is suffering from COVID-19. The oxygen in the cylinder itself will only last about 24 hours before it needs another refill. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) First Published on Jun 24, 2020 04:49 pm