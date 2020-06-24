In pics | COVID-19 crisis: Shortage of oxygen cylinders worldwide leaves people gasping for life

In Guinea, not a single hospital bed has a direct oxygen supply, and the daily deliveries of cylinders are taking a toll on budgets. Guinea’s best hope for coronavirus patients lies in an oxygen plant that has never been turned on. The plant was part of a hospital renovation funded by international donors responding to the Ebola crisis in West Africa a few years ago. But amid the lockdown imposed to combat the COVID-19 spread, the foreign technicians and supplies can’t get in to complete their job. Everyone is counting on the hospital’s oxygen plant to start up, but no one knows when. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)