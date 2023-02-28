In Pics: Billionaire Bill Gates meets RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in Mumbai

1/4

Moneycontrol News

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on February 28 visited Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office in Mumbai and met RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (Image: Twitter @RBI)The meeting was confirmed by the central bank in a tweet. Das and Gates held discussions on wide-ranging matters. (Image: Twitter @RBI)The billionaire businessman is on an exclusive visit to India to explore business opportunities. Gates Foundation pursues a lot of activity in India including promotion of financial inclusion, health sector and climate change. Billionaire businessman Gates is also engaged in large-scale philanthropy activities. (Image: Twitter @RBI)Later, Bill gates met Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra on February 28 during his official visit to India. Anand Mahindra took to his social media handle to share about the meeting and their conversation. Mahindra share the image of him receiving an autographed copy of Gates’ book by the philanthropist himself. (Image: Twitter @anandmahindra)