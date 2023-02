1/4 Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on February 28 visited Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office in Mumbai and met RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (Image: Twitter @RBI)

2/4 The meeting was confirmed by the central bank in a tweet. Das and Gates held discussions on wide-ranging matters. (Image: Twitter @RBI)

3/4 The billionaire businessman is on an exclusive visit to India to explore business opportunities. Gates Foundation pursues a lot of activity in India including promotion of financial inclusion, health sector and climate change. Billionaire businessman Gates is also engaged in large-scale philanthropy activities. (Image: Twitter @RBI)