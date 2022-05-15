In Pics | Andrew Symonds’ remarkable career as all-rounder's death throws world into mourning

Symonds was hired by the Deccan Chargers for $1.35 million when the Indian Premier League (IPL) was launched in 2008. He was one of the most expensive players in the inaugural season. In 2009, the Deccan Chargers won the title with Symonds playing a major role in the team managed by Adam Gilchrist. On 20 April 2008, he made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. On 20 May 2011, he played against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium. His last IPL match was against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium on 20 May 2011. Symonds quit all forms of cricket in 2012. Moneycontrol News

Symonds, one of the greatest allrounders of all time, played 26 tests, 198 one-day internationals (ODIs) and 14 Twenty20 (T20) internationals between 1998 and 2009, in a sometimes contentious but successful career.Symonds scored 5088 runs with six hundreds at a strike rate of 92 and claimed 133 wickets in 198 ODIs. He made his ODI debut versus Pakistan at Gaddafi Stadium on November 10, 1998. His last ODI was against Pakistan at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on 3 May 2009.Symonds' dominance in limited-overs cricket earned him a test debut in 2004. On 8 March 2004, he made his test debut against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium. His last test was against South Africa on 26 December 2008 at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Between 2004 and 2008, he played 26 tests, amassing 1462 runs at an average of 41 with two centuries. He also took 24 wickets at an average of 37.With the introduction of T20 cricket, his career took off. He batted at a strike rate of 169 in 14 T20 matches for Australia. On 17 February 2005, he made his T20 debut against New Zealand at Eden Park. On 7 May 2009, he last played a T20 against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.