In Pics: All about lithium and its use in batteries

1/7 As the world transitions to electric vehicles, many of the global powers are involved in the race to secure supply of lithium, a key component in batteries that power cellphones and electric cars. China dominates the global supply chain for lithium-ion batteries. In 2022, six out of the top ten battery makers for electric vehicles were Chinese companies. Here are a few things to know about lithium and its use in making batteries. (Image: News18 Creative)

2/7 Lithium is crucial for achieving net-zero emissions, powering electric vehicles, and storing renewable energy. The dependence on lithium in today’s economic and infrastructure transformation is comparable to the past reliance on oil and coal. (Image: News18 Creative)

3/7 Producing lithium batteries for electric cars can result in higher carbon dioxide emissions compared to conventional cars. Lithium mining requires significant amounts of water and can lead to water pollution and associated health issues. (Image: News18 Creative)

4/7 Australia, Chile and China are the main producers of lithium, accounting for 90 percent of global production. The global lithium market is rapidly approaching $8 billion. (Image: News18 Creative)

5/7 Lithium-ion batteries can be recycled. It’s time to get serious about recycling them because existing mining operations cannot meet the increasing demand for lithium and other key minerals, necessitating sustainable recycling solutions. (Image: News18 Creative)

6/7 The traditional battery recycling methods have concerns regarding the quality of recycled products and their performance compared to batteries made from newly mined minerals. (Image: News18 Creative)