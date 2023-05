Wipro Founder Azim Premji gets inducted into ‘The Hall Of The Fame 2022’. (Image: CNBC-TV18)

6/7

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) takes home the IBLA 2023 Game Changer Of The Year Award. Receiving the award on stage along with BCCI secretary Jay Shah are Indian cricketers Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Jhulan Goswami, and Harmanpreet Kaur. (Image: CNBC-TV18)