In Pics | Air India introduces new menu in domestic flights

Air India on October 3 introduced a new in-flight menu for its domestic passengers. The airline under the Tata Group has launched the new menu as part of its measures to revamp customer experience on-board Air India. (Representative image)

The new menu offers cheese mushroom omelette, dry jeera aloo wedges, garlic tossed spinach, and corn for breakfast, followed by vegetable biryani, Malabar chicken curry, and mixed vegetable poriyal for lunch.

The passengers will also get vegetable fried noodles, chilli chicken, blueberry vanilla pastry, and coffee truffle slice for high-tea.

Business class domestic passengers will be offered croissant, sugar-free dark chocolate oatmeal muffin, cheese and truffle oil scrambled egg with chives, mustard cream-coated chicken sausage.

The airline will also serve Indian dishes such as aloo parantha, medu vada and podi idly for breakfast, followed by fish curry, chicken chettinad, and potato podimas for lunch.