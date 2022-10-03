English
    In Pics | Air India introduces new menu in domestic flights

    The new menu offers cheese mushroom omelette, dry jeera aloo wedges, garlic tossed spinach, and corn for breakfast, followed by vegetable biryani, Malabar chicken curry, and mixed vegetable poriyal for lunch.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 03, 2022 / 04:21 PM IST
    Air India on October 3 has introduced a new in-flight menu for its domestic passengers. The airline under Tata Group has launched the new menu as part of its measures to revamp customer experience on-board Air India. (Representative image)
    The new menu offers cheese mushroom omelette, dry jeera aloo wedges, garlic tossed spinach, and corn for breakfast, followed by vegetable biryani, Malabar chicken curry, and mixed vegetable poriyal for lunch.
    The passengers will also get vegetable fried noodles, chilli chicken, blueberry vanilla pastry, and coffee truffle slice for high-tea.
    Business class domestic passengers will be offered croissant, sugar-free dark chocolate oatmeal muffin, cheese and truffle oil scrambled egg with chives, mustard cream-coated chicken sausage.
    The airline will also serve Indian dishes such as aloo parantha, medu vada and podi idly for breakfast, followed by fish curry, chicken chettinad, and potato podimas for lunch.
    The airline will also be serving chicken 65, and grilled sliced pesto chicken sandwiches.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Air India #airlines #aviation #domestic flights #India #Menu #MoCA #Slideshow #Tata #Tata Group
    first published: Oct 3, 2022 04:21 pm
