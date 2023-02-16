In Pics: Aero India Show 2023 Day 4 | Here are a few glimpses

1/9

Indian Air Force's aerobatic team Sarang performs maneuvers on the fourth day of the Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. (Source: AP)Visitors watch aircraft perform aerobatic maneuvers on the fourth day of the Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. Aero India is a biennial event with flying demonstrations by stunt teams and militaries. Aviation companies also display their products and technology. (Source: AP)Visitors line up to experience the cockpit simulator of Swedish manufacturer Saab's Gripen E fighter aircraft at the Aero India 2023. (Source: AP)U.S. Air Force fighter aircraft F-35 performs aerobatic maneuvers on the fourth day of the Aero India 2023. (Source: AP)Indian Air Force's aerobatic team Sarang flies in a formation at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. (Source: AP)Indian Air Force's aerobatic team Sarang flies in a formation past Embraer C-390 Millennium of the Brazilian Air Force. (Source: AP)Indian Air Force's fighter aircraft Tejas performs aerobatic maneuvers on the fourth day of the Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. (Source: AP)Indian Air Force's aerobatic team Suryakiran flew in a formation on the fourth day of the Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. (Source: AP)U.S. Air Force fighter aircraft F-35 takes off on the fourth day of the Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka air base. (Source: AP) (With inputs from agencies)