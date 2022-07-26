In Pics | A look at India’s R&D budget and spending

Moneycontrol News

India needs more than just jugaad to ramp up innovation. A recent report by Niti Aayog shows India’s spending on research and development (R&D) is one of the lowest in the world. (Image: News18 Creative)India’s gross expenditure on R&D (GERD) is 0.65 percent of its GDP, one of the lowest in the world. (Image: News18 Creative)Most of the R&D expenditure incurred by the central government sources is channelled through these major scientific agencies. (Image: News18 Creative)More than one-third of the total national expenditure on R&D is spent on health and defence. (Image: News18 Creative)The extent of innovation in a country is measured through the number of patents it gets every year versus those filed for approval during that period. (Image: News18 Creative)In most countries, R&D expenditure is undertaken by business enterprises and the higher education sector. In India, the government spends the most on R&D. (Image: News18 Creative)One reason for the low spending on R&D in developing countries is that investments in R&D take time to produce results. According to the Niti Aayog report, in a country like India where there are bigger issues – such as hunger, disease control, and raising the quality of life – to contend with, resources are often diverted towards tackling them. (Image: News18 Creative)