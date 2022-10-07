IMF to slash global economic growth forecast for 2023; here’s what its chief said

The International Monetary Fund is once again lowering its projections for global economic growth in 2023, projecting world economic growth lower by $4 trillion through 2026. Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, said the institution downgraded its global growth projections already three times. It now expects 3.2 percent for 2022 and now 2.9 percent for 2023.

Georgieva told an audience at Georgetown University on October 6 that "things are more likely to get worse before it gets better," saying the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began in February has dramatically changed the IMF's outlook on the economy.

The war in Ukraine has driven up food and energy prices globally — in some places exponentially — with Russia, a key global energy and fertilizer supplier, sharply escalating the conflict and exposing the vulnerabilities to the global food and energy supply.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and worsening climate conditions are also impacting world economies, exacerbating other crises, like food insecurity and high debt levels held by lower-income countries.