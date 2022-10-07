English
    IMF to slash global economic growth forecast for 2023; here’s what its chief said

    The International Monetary Fund is once again lowering its projections for global economic growth in 2023, projecting world economic growth lower by $4 trillion through 2026. Here's what Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in an address at Georgetown University, Washington, DC, on October 6.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 07, 2022 / 02:55 PM IST
    The International Monetary Fund is once again lowering its projections for global economic growth in 2023, projecting world economic growth lower by $4 trillion through 2026. Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, said the institution downgraded its global growth projections already three times. It now expects 3.2 percent for 2022 and now 2.9 percent for 2023.
    Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, told an audience at Georgetown University on October 6 that "things are more likely to get worse before it gets better," saying the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began in February has dramatically changed the IMF's outlook on the economy.
    The war in Ukraine has driven up food and energy prices globally — in some places exponentially — with Russia, a key global energy and fertilizer supplier, sharply escalating the conflict and exposing the vulnerabilities to the global food and energy supply.
    The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and worsening climate conditions are also impacting world economies, exacerbating other crises, like food insecurity and high debt levels held by lower-income countries.
    Georgieva said the updated World Economic Outlook of the fund set to be released next week downgrades growth figures for next year. (With inputs from AP)
    Tags: #Covid-19 #Economy #global growth #IMF #International Monetary Fund #Kristalina Georgieva #Russia #Slideshow #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Oct 7, 2022 02:43 pm
