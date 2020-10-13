172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|business|iifl-wealth-hurun-india-rich-list-2020-top-10-most-valuable-public-companies-in-india-5958171.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020 | Top 10 most valuable public companies in India

On September 29, IIFL Wealth and Hurun India released the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020. Despite the challenges brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic during the year, the wealth of the entrepreneurs on the list has only grown. Other than individuals, the report also ranks public traded companies in India. Seven of the largest public traded companies are led or were being most recently led by the individuals in the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List. Reliance Industries was the first Indian company to register a market capitalisation of $200 billion. Take a look at the ten most valuable public companies on the basis of their market cap.

Rank 1 | Company: Reliance Industries | Market cap: $189 billion (Image: Reuters)

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust, which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.)

Rank 2 | Company: Tata Consultancy Services | Market cap: $118 billion (Image: Reuters)

Rank 3 | Company: HDFC Bank | Market cap: $82 billion (Image: PTI)

Rank 4 | Company: Hindustan Unilever | Market cap: $68 billion (Image: Reuters)

Rank 5 | Company: Infosys | Market cap: $54 billion (Image: Reuters)

Rank 6 | Company: HDFC | Market cap: $43 billion (Image: PTI)

Rank 7 | Company: Bharti Airtel | Market cap: $37 billion (Image: PTI)

Rank 8 | Company: Kotak Mahindra Bank | Market cap: $36 billion (Image: PTI)

Rank 9 | Company: ICICI Bank | Market cap: $34 billion (Image: Reuters)

Rank 10 | Company: ITC | Market cap: $31 billion (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Oct 13, 2020 04:39 pm

tags #Companies #HDFC #IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020 #Mukesh Ambani #public companies #Reliance Industries #Slideshow #Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

