On April 1, CNBC-TV18 hosted the India Business Leader Awards (IBLA) 2022 in Mumbai to honour the ‘leaders of change’. Top CEOs interacted with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who talked about the country's energy security amid Russia Ukraine crisis and said the government has decided to bear the brunt of rising fertiliser costs, as "we could not have burdened the country's farmers". Here are some of the IBLA winners:

Hall of Fame | Late industrialist Rahul Bajaj. Sunaina and Sanjiv Bajaj accepted the award.

Hall of Fame | AM Naik, L&T Group chairman.

Outstanding Business Leader of the Year | Adar Poonawala, CEO, Serum Institute of India

Outstanding Company of the Year | Hindustan Unilever Ltd

A special mention to Mithali Raj for Outstanding Contribution to Brand India at the 17th India Business Leader Awards.

Outstanding Contribution to Brand India | Neeraj Chopra, India’s first-ever Olympic gold medalist in track and field.

The Entertainment Leader of the Year | Tapsee Pannu

The Sports Leader of the Year | Avani Lekhara, gold-medalist shooter at the Tokyo Paralympics (Image source: Twitter).

The Brand Campaign of the Year | Mondelez - Not Just Cadbury Ad.

Lifetime Achievement Award | Ashwin Dani, Chairman, Asian Paints Ltd.

The Disruptors Award | Nykaa.

Most Promising Company of the year | Indian Energy Exchange.

Young Turk of the Year | Pharmeasy.