Home loans: 10 banks that offer the lowest interest rates

Home loan interest rates in the country are at a 15-year low, with several banks charging less than 7 percent across slabs. Here is a list of 10 banks offering home loans that come with the lowest interest rates. Please note that the banks are listed in ascending order on the basis of interest rate i.e. bank offering lowest interest rate on home loan (loan amount: Rs 75 lakh) is placed at the top and highest at the bottom. Only the lowest rates offered by the banks on loan of Rs 75 lakh are considered in the list. EMI is calculated on the basis of interest rate mentioned in the table Rs 75 lakh loan with a tenure of 20 years (processing and other charges are assumed to be zero for EMI calculation).