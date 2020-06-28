Happy birthday, Elon Musk: Biggest achievements that make Tesla boss one of the most influential people alive

As a young boy, Musk dreamt of going to Mars. Upon discovering that NASA had no plans to visit the Red Planet, the young Maverick decided to build a rocket and thus SpaceX was founded. Among other things, it is the first private company to successfully launch, orbit and recover a spacecraft and also the first private company to launch an object into orbit around the sun. It is currently working with NASA to take humans back to the moon. Colonization of Mars also remains one of the key agendas of the company.