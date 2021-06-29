Google India is country’s most attractive employer brand for 2021; check out others on top 10 list

Rank 9 | The information technology company Wipro is at number nine on the list of most attractive employers in the country.

Rank 8 | Tata Consultancy Services is India’s eighth most attractive employer brand to work with as per the RERB 2021 survey.

Rank 7 | The International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation comes in at the seventh position on the list. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 6 | Dell Technologies grabbed the sixth spot to become one of the most attractive employer brands in India to work with. (Image: Shutterstock)

Rank 5 | The steel manufacturing company, Tata Steel, is the fifth most attractive employer brand in India according to the report. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 4 | IT giant Infosys Technologies is at fourth place on the RERB survey 2021. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 3 | The technology giant Microsoft India took the third spot on the list of most attractive employers in the country.

Rank 2 | The e-commerce company Amazon India took the second spot. (Image: Reuters)