Google India is country’s most attractive employer brand for 2021; check out others on top 10 list

The Randstad Employer Brand Research 2021 survey shows that technology giant Google India is the most attractive employer brand in the country. Based on the findings from the report, the company scored highest on the top three Employee Value Proposition parameters – financial health, strong reputation, and attractive salary and benefits. As per the reports, in 2021, work-life balance trumps attractive salary and benefits as the most important driver for job seekers in India while choosing an employer. This is followed by a COVID-19- compliant work environment and job security.

Moneycontrol News
June 29, 2021 / 08:39 PM IST
Rank 10 | India’s multinational conglomerate company, Sony, is the tenth most attractive employer brand as per the REBR survey 2021.
Rank 9 | The information technology company, Wipro, is at number nine on the list of most attractive employers in the country.
Rank 8 | Tata Consultancy Services is India’s eighth most attractive employer brand to work with as per the RERB 2021 survey.
Rank 7 | The International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation comes in at the seventh position on the list. (Image: Reuters)
Rank 6 | Dell Technologies, computer software company, grabbed the sixth spot to become one of the most attractive employer brands in India to work with. (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 5 | The steel manufacturing company, Tata Steel, is the fifth most attractive employer brand in India according to the report. (Image: Reuters)
Rank 4 | IT giant Infosys Technologies is at fourth place on the RERB survey 2021. (Image: Reuters)
Rank 3 | The technology giant Microsoft India took the third spot on the list of most attractive employers in the country.
Rank 2 | The e-commerce company Amazon India took the second spot. (Image: Reuters)
Rank 1 | Technology giant Google India emerged as the most attractive employer brand in India. (Image: GettyImages)
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jun 29, 2021 08:37 pm

