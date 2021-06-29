Google India is country’s most attractive employer brand for 2021; check out others on top 10 list
The Randstad Employer Brand Research 2021 survey shows that technology giant Google India is the most attractive employer brand in the country. Based on the findings from the report, the company scored highest on the top three Employee Value Proposition parameters – financial health, strong reputation, and attractive salary and benefits. As per the reports, in 2021, work-life balance trumps attractive salary and benefits as the most important driver for job seekers in India while choosing an employer. This is followed by a COVID-19- compliant work environment and job security.