Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 23

Among sectors, selling seen in the PSU Bank, infra, IT, metal and pharma, while BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended marginally lower. Sandip Das Benchmark indices ended lower for the fifth consecutive session on September 23 amid high volatility with Nifty below 11,150. At close, Sensex was down 65.66 points, or 0.17%, at 37,668.42, and Nifty was down 21.80 points, or 0.20%, at 11,131.90. About 1,213 shares advanced, 1,382 shares declined, and 155 shares remained unchanged. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most on September 23: Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 2228 | The stock ended in the green after announcement American buyout firm KKR & Co will invest Rs 5,550 crore in the company's subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures in exchange for a 1.28 percent stake. This investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.21 lakh crore. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd., which also owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. Majesco | CMP: Rs 816.65 | The stock jumped 5 percent after UNIFI Wealth Management bought 2,06,000 shares of the company. According to bulk deal data available on NSE, UNIFI Wealth Management bought 2,06,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 779.05 per share. GMM Pfaudler | CMP: Rs 4,214.45 | The share price tanked 10 percent as the promoters of the company offered to sell shares at a significant discount. The company's promoters said they would sell nearly 26 lakh shares worth Rs 1,433 crore at a 33 percent discount (Rs 3,500) to Monday's market price of Rs 5,241.10 on BSE. Manali Petrochemicals | CMP: Rs 27.50 | The stock price gained 8 percent after the company approved the proposal to increase its capacity of Propylene Glycol (PG). The company board has approved the proposal for increasing the capacity of Propylene Glycol (PG) from the existing 22,000 TPA to 70,000 TPA by addition of 48,000 TPA, at an estimated cost of about Rs 150 crore. The expansion is to be implemented in two phases. Telecom stocks tumble | Telecom stocks including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea fell 8-10 percent after Reliance Jio launched a range of postpaid plans. Reliance Jio has introduced new postpaid plans called JioPostpaid Plus that offer a free subscription to OTT platforms Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, and Netflix and a host of other benefits. Bharti Airtel ended woth loses of over 8 percent while Vodafone Idea cracked 10 percent at close on September 23. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd., which also owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. Hindustan Construction Company | CMP: Rs 5.55 | The stock jumped over 7 percent after the firm sold Farakka Raiganj Highways to Cube Highways. HCC Concessions Ltd, the infrastructure development arm of HCC Group, completed its 100 percent sale of Farakka-Raiganj Highways Limited to Cube Highways and Infrastructure II Pte Ltd., the company said in an exchange filing. Hindustan Zinc | CMP: Rs 212.85 | The share price gained over 2 percent after its board-constituted panel approved raising up to Rs 4,000 crore through debentures. The approval on the same was given during the meeting of the committee of directors held on Tuesday, HZL said in a filing to the BSE. "The duly authorised committee of directors...considered and approved offering for subscription on a private placement basis, up to 40,000 unsecured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of a face value Rs 10,00,000 each," the filing said. Tata Power Company | CMP: Rs 53.90 | The stock price was up over 4 percent after the company signed a power purchase agreement with Apollo Gleneagles Hospitals, Kolkata to commission a solar carport in the city. With 335Kwp capacity, the project is expected to generate approximately 4.26 lakh units annually. Hexaware Tech | CMP: Rs 468.45 | The stock gained over a percent after its promoter accepted the discovered price of Rs 475 per share, as the final price for the delisting offer. The last date for payment to all public shareholders whose bid has been accepted is September 30, 2020. Sequent Scientific | CMP: Rs 151.05 | The share price jumped over 5 percent after the company said it entered into definitive agreement with Dr. Huseyin Aydin for the acquisition of 40 percent stake from him in Provet for USD 17.10 million. Sequent will acquire the stake through its Ireland-based wholly-owned subsidiary, Alivira Animal Health. The transaction is expected to be completed on or before October 31, 2020. First Published on Sep 23, 2020 04:32 pm