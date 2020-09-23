Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 23

Hindustan Zinc | CMP: Rs 212.85 | The share price gained over 2 percent after its board-constituted panel approved raising up to Rs 4,000 crore through debentures. The approval on the same was given during the meeting of the committee of directors held on Tuesday, HZL said in a filing to the BSE. "The duly authorised committee of directors...considered and approved offering for subscription on a private placement basis, up to 40,000 unsecured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of a face value Rs 10,00,000 each," the filing said.