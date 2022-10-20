Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 20

Sandip Das

Indian benchmark indices ended on positive note in the volatile session on October 20. At close, the Sensex was up 95.71 points or 0.16 percent at 59,202.90, and the Nifty was up 51.70 points or 0.30 percent at 17,564.Asian Paints | CMP: Rs 3,145 | The share price shed over 2 percent on October 20 despite the company reporting a 32 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 803 crore for the quarter ended September 2022, aided by price hikes. Net profit stood at Rs 605 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Sequentially, the profit declined 22 percent from Rs 1,036 crore recorded in June quarter of FY23. The net profit figure is sharply below analyst expectations of Rs 1,068 crore.IndusInd Bank | CMP: Rs 1,158 | The stock price declined 5 percent on October 20. IndusInd Bank posted a 57 percent year-on-year rise in net profit this September quarter. Its net profit stood at Rs 1,805.3 crore in Q2FY23 against Rs 1,146.7 crore in Q2FY22. The private lender’s net profit rose 10.6 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Rs 1,631 crore in Q1FY23. Operating profit has gone up 10 percent year-on-year (YoY) and 3 percent sequentially to Rs 3,554 crore. CLSA has downgraded the stock to outperform with target at Rs 1,400 per share. It is of the view that close to fair multiples and liability improvement will be the key. NIM was largely stable and will improve materially while asset quality improvement continues. Credit costs over the next 12-18 months is not a concern, the brokerage firm said.Canara Bank | CMP: Rs 259.30 | The stock gained over 4 percent after its September quarter numbers came in ahead of analysts' expectations despite elevated provisions. The public sector lender recorded an 89.5 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 2,525 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, aided by lower tax costs and healthy net interest income. Higher other income and operating performance also supported profitability with improved asset quality.Delhivery | CMP: Rs 473 | The stock tumbled over 15 percent after the logistics company said it expects moderate growth of shipment volumes for the rest of FY23 due to high inflation, average user spends, and total active shoppers remaining flat or declining during the ongoing festive season. With Delhivery being one of the major players in third-party e-commerce logistics, the company's guidance on flat festive sales and moderate growth in FY23 is expected to have an impact on the outlook for the broader e-commerce segment.Cigniti Technologies | CMP: Rs 584 | The scrip jumped over 5 percent after the firm posted 87.4 percent jump in its Q1 net profit at Rs 41.5 crore versus Rs 22.2 crore, YoY.South Indian Bank | CMP: Rs 10.50 | The share added over 3 percent after the bank reported profit at Rs 223.1 crore against loss of Rs 187.1 crore (YoY). NII grew 37.8 percent at Rs 726.3 crore against Rs 527.2 crore (YoY).Rallis India | CMP: Rs 225.65 | The stock price rose over 4 percent after the firm registered a 26 percent YoY growth in consolidated profit at Rs 71 crore for the quarter ended September FY23 driven by operating as well as topline performance. Revenue increased by 30.7 percent YoY to Rs 951.2 crore for Q2FY23.Havells India | CMP: Rs 1,216.05 | The scrip slipped over 2 percent after Q2 results disappointed analysts. Net profit was down 38.1 percent YoY at Rs 187 crore. The electrical equipment maker reported a 38 percent fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, missing analysts' estimates widely, dented by a fall in margins and higher expenses. The company's profit for the three months ended September 30 came in at 1.87 billion rupees ($22.50 million), compared with 3.02 billion rupees a year ago. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 2.76 billion rupees.Nestle India | CMP: Rs 20,079.20 | The stock ended in the green on October 20. The firm reported a 8.3 percent rise in post-tax profit at Rs 668 crore for the quarter ended September 2022, as against Rs 617 crore a year back. Sequentially, the profit was 29.7 percent higher from Rs 515 crore recorded in June quarter this year. Revenue came in higher at Rs 4,591 crore for the quarter, an increase of 18.3 percent over Rs 3,882 crore same time last year. Sequentially, the revenue was higher by 13.7 percent from Rs 4,036 crore.Adani Transmission | CMP: Rs 3,297.35 | The share price jumped 5 percent after the company emerged as the successful bidder in the BEST Undertaking’s recently concluded Tender for Appointment of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Service Provider. The company’s distribution platform shall implement the Smart Metering Project on Design-Build-FinanceOwn-Operate-Transfer (DBFOOT) basis, as per the company's press release.