Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 22

Benchmark indices ended lower on June 22 with Nifty around 15400, as selling was seen across sectors. At Close, the Sensex was down 709.54 points or 1.35 percent at 51,822.53, and the Nifty was down 225.50 points or 1.44 percent at 15,413.30. About 1,218 shares advanced, 2025 declined, and 105 shares were unchanged.

HPCL | CMP: Rs 224.50 | The stock price added over 2 percent after Moody’s affirmed HPCL’s Baa3 rating with stable outlook.

Dixon Technologies | CMP: Rs 3,371 | The scrip was down over 2 percent on June 22 after Morgan Stanley kept underweight on the stock and also cut target price to Rs 2,634 from Rs 2,879 per share as growth concerns remained. It lowered earnings estimates by 2-5 percent over FY23-26.

Biocon | CMP: Rs 315 | The scrip was down 3 percent after allegations of bribing a central government agency that approves drugs in India emerged against a company subsidiary’s official. A media report said a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested five people, including S Eswara Reddy, joint drug controller at Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), and L Praveen Kumar, associate vice president and head of national regulatory affairs (NRA) at Biocon Biologics.

Kalpataru Power Transmission | CMP: Rs 358 | The stock ended in the red on June 22 after rising over 2 percent in the morning session. Kalpataru Power Transmission & its international subsidiaries has secured new orders / notification of awards of Rs 1,416 crore.

JMC Projects | CMP: Rs 76.80 | The share gained over 4 percent after the firm secured new orders of Rs 874 crore. The orders included construction of elevated viaduct and five elevated stations of Kanpur Metro Rail Project of Rs 459 crore and civil works for a data centre and B&F projects in India of Rs 415 crore.

Jain Irrigation Systems | CMP: Rs 41.20 | The scrip surged 10 percent after the company board decided to merge its international irrigation business with Rivulis Pte Ltd., a part of Singapore's Temasek Group, to create a global irrigation and climate major and considerably reduce the company's debt.

Matrimony.com | CMP: Rs 823 | The stock price jumped over 6 percent after the company's board approved the final buyback price of Rs 1, 150 per equity share and the aggregate amount of buyback upto Rs 750 million. The total number of shares to be bought back shall be up to 6,52,173 equity shares representing 2.85 percent of the total number of equity shares in the total paid up equity share capital of the Company.

Greenlam Industries | CMP: Rs 317.50 | The share price added over 2 percent on June 22. The company executed a share subscription agreement with Smiti Holding and Trading Company for allotment of upto 63.1 lakh equity shares at a price of Rs 309 per share.

Generic Engineering | CMP: Rs 31.60 | The stock jumped over 6 percent after CRISIL reaffirmed its long-term credit rating on Generic Engineering Construction and Projects' bank loan facilities as BBB with stable outlook and short term rating as A3+.