Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 29

Except IT and bank, other sectoral indices ended in the red. BSE midcap and smallcap indices remained largely unchanged.

Sandip Das
December 29, 2020 / 04:49 PM IST
The benchmark indices rallied for the fifth consecutive session, closing at fresh record highs supported by the financial and IT stocks. The Sensex closed 259.33 points, or 0.55%, up at 47,613.08 and the Nifty ended 59.40 points, or 0.43%, higher 34at 13,932.60.
Ahluwalia Contracts | CMP: Rs 264.90 | The share price was up 5 percent after the company won a Rs 309.44-crore order for the construction of a high-rise multi-storeyed residential complex at Kalarahanga in Odisha's Bhubaneswar.
Rupa & Company | CMP: Rs 301.60 | The stock zoomed 20 percent after Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund-1 bought 12,00,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 250.5 in a bulk deal.
Prime Focus | CMP: Rs 54.90 | The stock price jumped 6 percent after Reliance Capital opposed the stake sale by Credit Suisse. Reliance Capital in its press release said that SEBI is to order a thorough investigation in this matter and immediately prevent/restrain Credit Suisse from selling the Prime Focus shares.
3i Infotech | CMP: Rs 5.90 | The stock jumped over 4 percent after the company decided to sell its software business. The board of directors of the company approved the slump sale of the global software products business (including its worldwide subsidiaries) on a going concern basis to Azentio Software.
Vaishali Pharma | CMP: Rs 58.35 | The share price surged 20 percent after the company received its first bulk order worth Rs 16 crore for the supply of the pharma products such as PPE kits and other COVID-19 medical products.
Fineotex Chemical | CMP: Rs 66.15 | The stock zoomed 20 percent after Nippon India Small Cap Fund bought 66,08,595 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 45.25 per share in a bulk deal. Also, Tejas Tradefin LLP purchased 7,00,100 shares of the company at Rs 47.28 per share on BSE.
Allied Digital Services | CMP: Rs 33.85 | The share price was up 5 percent after Allied Digital Services LLC, USA , a subsidiary of Allied Digital Services, has bagged three multi-year prestigious services deals of a collective contract value of $ 21.8 million (Rs 160 crore) from leading customers across healthcare, finance and automobile segments.
Battery stocks rally | Share price of batteries-makers such as Exide Industries, Amara Raja Batteries, Eveready Industries India, HBL Power Systems, Indo-National and High Energy Batteries (India) jumped up to 15 percent after reports that the American clean energy and electric vehicle company Tesla will begin its operations in India in 2021.
Wipro | CMP: Rs 384.40 | The stock price ended in the green on December 29. The IT major opened its share buyback offer, as it targets to raise Rs 9,500 crore via the buyback offer, which will close on January 11, 2021. Experts have asked short-term investors to utilise the funds received from the buyback offer for buying peers in the same sector but long-term investors can continue holding the shares.
Shriram Transport | CMP: Rs 1,037 | The stock was up 2 percent after the company said its board will meet in January to consider raising funds through debt securities. The company will consider raising funds by way of issue of debt securities in onshore/offshore market by private placement basis and/or public issue subject to market conditions.
