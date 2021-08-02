Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on August 2

The benchmark indices ended higher with the Nifty above 15,850 on August 2 led by auto, realty and oil & gas stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 363.79 points or 0.69 percent at 52,950.63, and the Nifty was up 122.20 points, or 0.78 percent, at 15,885.20.

HDFC | CMP: Rs 2,462.55 | The scrip ended in the green on August 2. The company posted 1.7 percent fall in its Q1 net profit at Rs 3,000.7 crore versus Rs 3,051.5 crore and net interest income (NII) was up 22 percent at Rs 4,146.7 crore.

Britannia Industries | CMP: Rs 3,505.05 | The stock added over 2 percent on August 2. The home-grown food major reported a 29 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 387 crore for the quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 543 crore for the April-June period of the previous fiscal. Citi has a "buy" rating with the target at Rs 3,975 a share.

IRCTC | CMP: Rs 2,466 | The stock was up more than 5 percent after the company announced that its board will meet on August 12 to discuss the sub-division of the company's equity shares.

UPL | CMP: Rs 790.35 | The stock shed over 2 percent on August 2. The agro-chemical major on July 30 reported a 23 percent jump in net profit to Rs 678 crore for the quarter ended June 30. Its revenue from operations during April-June 2021 rose nine percent to Rs 8,515 crore, compared to Rs 7,833 crore in the year-ago period. Kotak Institutional Equities has a sell rating with target at Rs 760 a share.

Patel Engineering | CMP: Rs 15.90 | The stock jumped 6 percent after the firm bagged Rs 976.50 -crore Luhri Hydro Electric Project Stage I (210 MW) (Luhri Project) from Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited, a joint venture between the Government of India and Himachal Pradesh government.

Bandhan Bank | CMP: Rs 299.95 | The stock gained 3 percent on August 2. The bank has reported 32 percent decline in net profit at Rs 373.10 crore for June quarter 2021-22 as provisions for bad loans spiked. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 549.80 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Total income, however, was up 20.4 percent at Rs 2,647.50 crore in the quarter as against Rs 2,198.30 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Varun Beverages | CMP: Rs 787.50 | The share price gained over 3 percent after the comapny posted Q2 net profit at Rs 308.2 crore versus Rs 140.8 crore and revenue was up 49.1% at Rs 2,483 crore versus Rs 1,665.7 crore, YoY.

Carborundum Universal | CMP: Rs 700.90 | The stock price added over 4 percent after the company declared its June quarter numbers. Its net profit came in at Rs 77.1 crore against Rs 19.7 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 58.3 percent at Rs 711.6 crore against Rs 449.6 crore (YoY). EBITDA was at Rs 118.2 crore against Rs 43.5 crore (YoY).

Ramkrishna Forgings | CMP: Rs 876.40 | The stock jumped over 5 percent after the company received a domestic order worth Rs 51 crore from a Foreign Multinational Tier 1 OEM. The order is to be implemented over the period of three years distributed equally.