Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on August 11

Benchmark indices ended on a flat note in the volatile session on August 11. At close, the Sensex was down 28.73 points or 0.05 percent at 54525.93, and the Nifty was up 2.20 points or 0.01 percent at 16282.30.

Manappuram Finance | CMP: Rs 168.25 | The shares slipped 12 percent on August 11 after broking house Arihant Capital has downgraded the stock to ‘hold’ from ‘buy’ with a revised target price of Rs 201 from Rs 197 earlier, based on 1.6 times FY23E P/ABV.

Siemens | CMP: Rs 2,192.15 | The shares touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,217.75 and jumped over 6 percent on August 11, a day after the company released its June quarter earnings. Its net profit came at Rs 161.50 crore in June 2021, up 3,610.87 percent from Rs 4.60 crore in June 2020. On standalone terms, net sales of the company stood at Rs 2,708.00 crore in June 2021, up 105.23 percent from Rs 1,319.50 crore in June 2020.

Nelco | CMP: Rs 427.35 | The share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 427.35 and locked at 10 percent upper circuit. The BSE has sought clarification from Nelco on August 11, 2021, with reference to the movement in volume.

Zomato | CMP: Rs 135.80 | The share price rose over 8 percent on August 11 after the company delivered its billionth order last week. However, the company's net loss widened to Rs 356 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, against Rs 99.8 crore in Q1 FY21. Its total income stood at Rs 916 crore against Rs 283.5 crore, YoY.

Cadila Healthcare | CMP: Rs 562.75 | The company's share price declined over 2 percent despite reporting 29.3 percent jump in its net profit at Rs 587.2 crore versus Rs 454 crore.

India Cements | CMP: Rs 178.50 | The share price slipped more than 2 percent despite the company posted a consolidated net profit at Rs 43.1 crore versus Rs 19.5 crore and revenue was up 36.9 percent at Rs 1,045.3 crore versus Rs 763.5 crore, YoY.

Yes Bank | CMP: Rs 11.98 | The share price touched a 52-week low of Rs 11.92 and ended 3 percent lower after the private lender plans to set up its own asset reconstruction company (ARC) and has invited Expression of Interest (EoI) from potential investors. Ernst & Young has been appointed as the process advisor to the bank for the project.

Fortis Malar Hospitals | CMP: Rs 60.50 | The share price declined 2 percent as the company reported consolidated loss at Rs 1.34 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 2.91 crore in Q1FY21, while revenue rose to Rs 23.18 crore from Rs 9.43 crore YoY.

Godrej Agrovet | CMP: Rs 648 | The company share price fell over 4 percent despite the company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 104.75 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 100.59 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue rose to Rs 1,992.78 crore from Rs 1,554.17 crore YoY.