G2O Foreign Ministers’ Meeting: Session 2 focuses on amplifying concerns of Global South, countering emerging threats

Session 2 of G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting underway. Discussions focused on contemporary challenges around multilateralism, food & energy security and development cooperation.Apart from challenges around multilateralism, deliberations at Session II of G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting also focused on countering new and emerging threats, including counter-terrorism.Session 2 also witnessed discussions around amplifying the concerns of the Global South. Ideas on how G20 can pool together efforts to do a global skill mapping were shared. HADR issues were also discussed.Foreign Ministers of Bhutan, Croatia, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Sweden arrived in New Delhi on March 2 for India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-strategy.Dr S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. The opportunities to review bilateral ties were discussed in the meeting.Dr S Jaishankar met Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on the sidelines of G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting. Discussions were focused on addressing current challenges to the bilateral relationship, especially peace and tranquillity in the border areas.