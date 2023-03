1/6 Session 2 of G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting underway. Discussions focused on contemporary challenges around multilateralism, food & energy security and development cooperation.

2/6 Apart from challenges around multilateralism, deliberations at Session II of G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting also focused on countering new and emerging threats, including counter-terrorism.

3/6 Session 2 also witnessed discussions around amplifying the concerns of the Global South. Ideas on how G20 can pool together efforts to do a global skill mapping were shared. HADR issues were also discussed.

4/6 Foreign Ministers of Bhutan, Croatia, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Sweden arrived in New Delhi on March 2 for India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-strategy.

5/6 Dr S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. The opportunities to review bilateral ties were discussed in the meeting.