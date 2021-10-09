MARKET NEWS

English
From Byju's to Razorpay: These are the top 15 unicorn companies in India

As of October 2021, there are more than 800 unicorns around the world., according to analytics platform has listed CB insights.

Moneycontrol News
October 09, 2021 / 03:29 PM IST
Analytics platform CB insights has prepared a list of unicorn companies across the world. A "unicorn" is a private company that has a valuation of over $1 billion. Let's take a look at the top 15 startups in India.
Byju's | Valuation: $18 billion | City: Bengaluru | Industry: Edtech | Select investors: Tencent Holdings, Lightspeed India Partners, Sequoia Capital India (In the image: Byju Raveendran)
One97 Communications | Valuation: $16 billion | City: Noida | Industry: Fintech | Select investors: Intel Capital, Sapphire Ventures, Alibaba Group (Image: Reuters)
Oyo Rooms | Valuation: $9 billion | City: Gurugram | Industry: Travel | Select investors: SoftBank Group, Sequoia Capital India, Lightspeed India Partners (In the image: Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal)
National Stock Exchange of India | Valuation: $6.5 billion | City: Mumbai | Industry: Fintech| Select investors: TA Associates, SoftBank Group, GS Growth
Ola Cabs | Valuation: $6.3 billion | City: Bengaluru | Industry: Auto & transportation | Select investors: Accel Partners, SoftBank Group, Sequoia Capital (Pictured here is Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola)
Swiggy | Valuation: $5.5 billion | City: Bengaluru | Industry: Supply chain, logistics, & delivery| Select investors: Accel India, SAIF Partners, Norwest Venture Partners
Dream11 | Valuation: $5 billion | City: Mumbai | Industry: Internet software & services | Select investors: Kaalari Capital, Tencent Holdings, Steadview Capital
Meesho | Valuation: $4.9 billion | City: Bengaluru | Industry: Internet software & services | Select investors: Venture Highway, Sequoia Capital India, Prosus Ventures (L-R: Vidit Aatrey, Founder & CEO and Sanjeev Barnwal, Founder & CTO, Meesho)
Digit Insurance | Valuation: $3.5 billion | City: Bengaluru | Industry: Fintech Fairfax | Select investors: Financial Holdings, A91 Partners, TVS Capital
Unacademy | Valuation: $3.44 billion | City: Bengaluru | Industry: Edtech | Select investors: Blume Ventures, Nexus Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital India
Eruditus Executive Education | Valuation: $3.2 billion | City: Mumbai | Industry: Edtech | Select investors: Sequoia Capital India, Softbank, Bertelsmann India Investments (In the image: Chaitanya-Kalipatnapu, Co-founder of Eruditus)
Delhivery | Valuation: $3 billion | City: Gurgaon | Industry: Supply chain, logistics, & delivery | Select investors: Times Internet, Nexus Venture Partners, SoftBank Group (Image: Twitter / @delhivery)
Pine Labs | Valuation: $3 billion | City: Noida | Industry: Fintech | Select investors: Sequoia Capital India, Temasek, PayPal Ventures (Image: Facebook)
Razorpay | Valuation: $3 billion | City: Bengaluru | Industry: Fintech | Select investors: Sequoia Capital India, Tiger Global Management, Matrix Partners India (In the image: Razorpay founders Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar)
Moneycontrol News
first published: Oct 9, 2021 03:29 pm

