F&O Manual: Setup positive but expect some profit booking, say analysts

1/5

The Nifty 50 index continued its winning run for another day as it climbed 90.10 points or 0.51 percent to 17,812.40 thanks to buying in auto, IT and pharma stocks. Strong global cues also supported the sentiments. Some analysts believe the rotational buying across index heavyweights is helping the index to inch higher and we feel the prevailing trend to continue with some intermediate consolidation. (Blue bars show volume and golden bars open interest (OI).)

2/5

On the options front, 17,700 and 17,800 saw put accumulation which means traders are treating these as the support zone for the index now. “Although we believe that the market is positive in the short term, temporary overbought situations may cause some profit-taking at higher levels. The important support level for day traders right now would be 17,725 over which the market might rise to 17,900-17,925. On the flip side, below 17,725 a quick intraday correction is possible. Below the same the index could retest 17,650-17,625,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities. (Bars reflect a change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green bars show put option OI.)

3/5

The Bank Nifty saw call unwinding at lower levels while puts were written at 41500 and 41400 as they are emerging as local support levels. “The index continued its strong upward momentum and surpassed the immediate hurdle of 41,500. The index remains in buy mode and is likely to achieve the target of 41,800-42,000 levels on the upside where fresh call writing is visible. The index downside support stands at 41,500-41,400 levels and as long as this support is not breached on a closing basis the trend remains positive,” said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivatives Analyst at LKP Securities. (Bars reflect a change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green bars show put option OI.)

4/5

Bajaj Auto saw a long buildup with open interest rising 17 percent. A long build-up is a bullish sign that happens when open interest and volume increase with the rise in share price. Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Steel and Astral were others that saw a heavy long buildup. (Bars reflect a change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)

5/5

Balrampur Chini Mills was among those that saw a short buildup with open interest jumping 30 percent. The short build-up is a bearish sign that takes place when the price of a stock falls, along with high open interest and volume. (Bars reflect a change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Shubham Raj has six years of experience covering capital markets. He primarily writes on stocks with special focus on F&O and PMS-AIF industry.