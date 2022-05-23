First look: Akasa Air unveils pictures of its aircraft

Moneycontrol News

Akasa Air, backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, unveiled the first glimpse of its aircraft on May 23. It is India’s upcoming ultra-low-cost airline with greenest and youngest fleet. (Twitter @AkasaAir)The Mumbai-based airline, a brand of SNV aviation, received the mandatory no-objection certificate (NOC) from the civil aviation ministry last year. (Twitter @AkasaAir)Akasa Air earlier announced its airline code – “QP”. Every airline has a designator code like, 6E for Indigo, AI for Air India. (Twitter @AkasaAir)