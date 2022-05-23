 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
First look: Akasa Air unveils pictures of its aircraft

Moneycontrol News
May 23, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST

Akasa Air, backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, unveiled the first glimpse of its aircraft on May 23. It is India’s upcoming ultra-low-cost airline with greenest and youngest fleet. (Twitter @AkasaAir) The Mumbai-based airline, a brand of SNV aviation, received the mandatory no-objection certificate (NOC) from the civil aviation ministry last year. (Twitter @AkasaAir) Akasa Air earlier announced its airline code – “QP”. Every airline has a designator code like, 6E for Indigo, AI for Air India. (Twitter @AkasaAir)
