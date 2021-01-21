MARKET NEWS

Fire breaks out twice at SII facility in Pune, 5 dead; See pictures

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Serum Institute of India's facility in Pune on January 22 to take stock of the situation.

Moneycontrol News
January 21, 2021 / 08:30 PM IST
A massive fire broke out at an under-construction building in the Serum Institute of India's Pune facility.
Five people died in the fire. Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said the charred remains were those of construction workers.
According to Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, the fire was caused due to flammable insulation material catching fire because of nearby welding work.
According to SII, the fire has not affected the Covishield vaccine production as production facility is situated away from the fire breakout area.
The fire broke out at 2.45 pm on the fourth and fifth floor of SEZ Building 3 in the SII premises and was brought under control in two hours.
Another fire broke out at around 7.30 again in another compartment of the same building.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to visit SII in Manjri, Pune tomorrow to take stock of situation.
TAGS: #Business #coronavirus #Covishield #Current Affairs #India #Serum Institute of India #SII #Slideshow
first published: Jan 21, 2021 08:30 pm

