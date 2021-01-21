Fire breaks out twice at SII facility in Pune, 5 dead; See pictures

A massive fire broke out at an under-construction building at Serum Institute of India's Pune facility.

Five people died in the fire. Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said the charred remains were those of construction workers.

According to Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, the fire was caused due to flammable insulation material catching fire because of nearby welding work.

According to SII, the fire has not affected the Covishield vaccine production as production facility is situated away from the fire breakout area.

The fire broke out at 2.45 pm on the fourth and fifth floor of SEZ Building 3 in the SII premises and was brought under control in two hours.

Another fire broke out at around 7.30 again in another compartment of the same building.