Fairwork India Ratings 2020 | Top 'platform economy' firms ranked according to working conditions

Platform economy refers to work that is outsourced via online source, telephonic means or apps. Fairwork India Ratings 2020 reports lists out eleven such companies which have the best working conditions for employees. (Scores are out of 10 | Read detailed report here

Factors considered by Fairwork for the ranking were – fair pay (minimum wages), fair conditions (health and safety), fair contract (simple terms and conditions), fair management (clear communication between leaders and workers) and fair representation (right to organise, worker unions). [Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash]

Urban Company (8/10): The home-services marketplace tops the list in India with a platform scored 8 out of 10. It also demonstrated evidence for the advanced point, which is awarded to platforms that went beyond risk mitigation and took active steps to improve conditions for workers – for example Urban Company provided health insurance (for top performers in selected categories), redesigned equipment to reduce material handling-related injuries and offered skill certification. For fair representation Urban Company conducted regular, face-to-face meetings with small groups of workers from each service category.

Ekart (7/10): Flipkart's logistics subsidiary Ekart scored 7 out of 10 on the list. It demonstrated evidence for the advanced point, which is awarded to platforms that went beyond risk mitigation and took active steps to improve conditions for workers – for example Flipkart provided career progression programmes for their delivery workforce. In fair representation monthly town hall meetings of Flipkart brought together workers, team leads, HR staff and subcontractors. (Image: Unsplash)

Dunzo (4/10) – Dunzo added points in the fair management area by offering communication channels for workers that served this purpose, including helpline numbers, management-created Whatsapp groups and, in some cases, one-on-one communication channels with managers or team leads. (Image: Maddi Bazzocco, Unsplash)

Grofers (4/10) – Grofers added points in the fair management area by offering communication channels for workers that served this purpose, including helpline numbers, management-created Whatsapp groups and, in some cases, one-on-one communication channels with managers or team leads. (image: Eduardo Soares, Unsplash)

Amazon ATS (2/10) – Amazon ATS scored its points in the fair management area, where it offered communication channels for workers such as helpline numbers, management-created WhatsApp groups and one-on-one communication channels with managers or team leads. (Image: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

Bigbasket (2/10) – Bigbasket scored its points in the fair management area, where it offered communication channels for workers such as helpline numbers, management-created WhatsApp groups and one-on-one communication channels with managers or team leads. (Image: BigBasket)

Housejoy (2/10) – Housejoy scored its points in the fair management area, where it offered communication channels for workers such as helpline numbers, management-created WhatsApp groups and one-on-one communication channels with managers or team leads. (Image: Naomi Hebert, Unsplash)

Ola (2/10) – Ola scored its points in the fair management area, where it offered communication channels for workers such as helpline numbers, management-created WhatsApp groups and one-on-one communication channels with managers or team leads. (Image: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, Reuters)

Swiggy (1/10) – Swiggy lost out on points in the fair management area, where were increasingly dissatisfied with the communication channels made available to them. The helpline numbers provided were either unresponsive most of the time or had premeditated responses. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Uber (1/10) – Uber lost out on points in the fair management area, where workers were increasingly dissatisfied with the communication channels made available to them. The helpline numbers provided were either unresponsive most of the time or had premeditated responses. (Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

Zomato (1/10) – Zomato lost out on points in the fair management area, where workers were increasingly dissatisfied with the communication channels made available to them as helpline numbers were mostly unresponsive or had premeditated responses. In fair representation too Zomato blocked the IDs of several workers who participated in a strike and the company’s contract explicitly states that partner(s) found "indulging in activity against Zomato, which could be detrimental to the Zomato’s brand and its image" will be terminated. (Image: Zomato)