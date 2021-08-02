MARKET NEWS

Everything you need to know about COVID-19 breakthrough cases

More people are testing positive for coronavirus infection despite being fully vaccinated. What does it mean for COVID-19 vaccines? Take a look…

Moneycontrol News
August 02, 2021 / 09:15 PM IST
When a fully vaccinated person gets infected with coronavirus, it is termed a breakthrough case. (Image: News18 Creative)
Breakthrough infection are not uncommon. It may seem that COVID-19 vaccines have a higher breakthrough rate because of the high number of infections and emerging variants. Unlike other vaccines that are tested for a long period of time before being made available for the public. COVID-19 vaccines have been fast-tracked. (Image: News18 Creative)
The existing vaccines may not be a perfect shield but they have been found to slow the spread of the virus. In breakthrough cases, they reduce the risk of dying due to COVID-19. A look at what some recent surveys have found. (Image: News18 Creative)
Several studies have shown that antibody levels fall over time, but it is unclear what this decline means for the declining levels of antibody may affect chances of infection, hospitalization and death. (Image: News18 Creative)
A study underway in the United Kingdom has published data on the most recent COVID-19 symptoms. (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Breakthrough cases #coronavirus #Covid-19 #COVID-19 vaccine #India #Slideshow
first published: Aug 2, 2021 09:15 pm

