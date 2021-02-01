MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessEconomy

Union Budget 2021: What has become cheaper

Union Budget 2021: Here are the things that become cheaper.

Moneycontrol News
February 01, 2021 / 02:39 PM IST
gold
10% custom duty decreased in Gold and Silver.
stainless steel
7.5% custom duty cut on stainless steel.
5% custom duty reduce in nylon clothes.
5% custom duty reduce in nylon clothes.
iron
iron
copper items
copper items
electricity
electricity
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Economy #gallery #India #Narendra Modi #Nirmala Sitharaman #Slideshow
first published: Feb 1, 2021 01:48 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.