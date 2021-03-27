Senior citizens special FD scheme of HDFC Bank, ICICI, BoB ends on March 31

HDFC Bank offer extra interest rates over the existing rates on fixed deposits (FD) applicable for senior citizens. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, this special FD scheme was introduced in May last year. The scheme was extended twice. As per the information available on the website of HDFC Bank, the special scheme for senior citizens will end on March 31.HDFC Bank special FD scheme for senior citizens is called HDFC Senior Citizen Care. The bank offers a 75 bps higher interest rate on these deposits. If a senior citizen puts a fixed deposit under HDFC Bank Senior Citizen Care FD, then the interest rate applicable to the FD will be 6.25%. These rates are applicable from November 13.

ICICI Bank offer extra interest rates over the existing rates on fixed deposits (FD) applicable for senior citizens. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, this special FD scheme was introduced in May last year. The scheme was extended twice. As per the information available on the website of ICICI Bank, the special scheme for senior citizens will end on March 31. ICICI Bank special FD scheme for senior citizens is called ICICI Bank Golden Years. The bank offers an 80 bps higher interest rate on these deposits. ICICI Bank Golden Years FD scheme offers senior citizens an interest rate of 6.30 percent per annum. These rates are effective October 21.