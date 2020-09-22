India trade data for Q1FY21: China remains prime importer — a look at the country's top trading partners

The Q1FY21 trade data shows that within top countries India’s major imports were from China which stands at 18 percent of total imports at $11,017 million. The second highest import was seen from the US which is nearly 9 percent at $5,246 million. However, of India's total exports, the major export was to the US at $8,132 million. Let us take a look at the top ten countries on the trade list.