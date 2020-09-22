172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|business|economy|india-trade-data-for-q1fy21-china-remains-prime-importer-a-look-at-the-countrys-top-trading-partners-5870941.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 04:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India trade data for Q1FY21: China remains prime importer — a look at the country's top trading partners

In the first quarter of FY21, India’s total export and import were down over 45 percent to $111,473 million as compared to the same quarter last year. The plunge was expected as economic activities were on a halt to combat coronavirus spread.

Moneycontrol News
In the first quarter of FY21 India’s total export and import trade were down over 45 percent to USD 111,473 million as most time in the quarter economic activities were on a halt to combat coronavirus spread. During the same period, the total import was down 53 percent to USD 60,352 million while export was down 36 percent to USD 51,365 million.

In the first quarter of FY21, India’s total export and import were down over 45 percent to  $111,473 million as compared to the same quarter last year. The plunge was expected as economic activities were on a halt to combat coronavirus spread. During the quarter, the total import was down 53 percent to $60,352 million while export was down 36 percent to $51,365 million compared with the same period. (Data source: Ministry of Commerce and Industry, CMIE)

The Q1FY21 trade data shows that within top countries India’s major import was done from China which is 18 percent of total import to USD 11,017 million. The second highest import has seen from the USA which is nearly 9 percent to USD 5,246 million. However, of India's total export, the major export was done to the USA which USD 8,132 million. Let see in the slides which are the top ten countries in the trade list. (Data source: Ministry of Commerce and Industry, CMIE)

The Q1FY21 trade data shows that within top countries India’s major imports were from China which stands at 18 percent of total imports at $11,017 million. The second highest import was seen from the US which is nearly 9 percent at $5,246 million. However, of India's total exports, the major export was to the US at $8,132 million. Let us take a look at the top ten countries on the trade list.

The total trade with CHINA in the April-June quarter was valued at USD 16,552.89 million. Export: USD 5,535.11 million  |  Import: USD 11,017.78 million.

The total trade with CHINA in the April-June quarter was valued at $16,552.89 million. Export: $5,535.11 million  |  Import: $11,017.78 million.

The total trade with the USA in the April-June quarter was valued at USD 13,378.33 million. Export: USD 8,132.10 million  |  Import: USD 5,246.23 million.

The total trade with the USA in the April-June quarter was valued at  $13,378.33 million. Export: $8,132.10 million  |  Import: $5,246.23 million.

The total trade with the United Arab Emirates in the April-June quarter was valued at USD 5,586.99 million. Export: USD 2,823.90 million  |  Import: USD 2,763.09 million.

The total trade with the United Arab Emirates in the April-June quarter was valued at $5,586.99 million. Export: $ 2,823.90 million  |  Import: $ 2,763.09 million.

The total trade with SINGAPORE in the April-June quarter was valued at USD 4,204.01 million. Export: USD 2,392.54 million  |  Import: USD 1,811.47 million.

The total trade with SINGAPORE in the April-June quarter was valued at $4,204.01 million. Export: $2,392.54 million  |  Import: $1,811.47 million.

The total trade with HONG KONG in the April-June quarter was valued at USD 3,847.71 million. Export: USD 1,854.46 million  |  Import: USD 1,993.26 million.

The total trade with HONG KONG in the April-June quarter was valued at $3,847.71 million. Export: $1,854.46 million  |  Import: $1,993.26 million.

The total trade with SAUDI ARAB in the April-June quarter was valued at USD 3,752.85 million. Export: USD 1,087.30 million  |  Import: USD 2,665.55 million.

The total trade with SAUDI ARABIA in the April-June quarter was valued at $3,752.85 million. Export: $1,087.30 million  |  Import: $2,665.55 million.

The total trade with KOREA RP in the April-June quarter was valued at USD 3,372.28 million. Export: USD 943.43 million  |  Import: USD 2,428.86 million.

The total trade with KOREA RP in the April-June quarter was valued at $3,372.28 million. Export: $943.43 million  |  Import: $2,428.86 million.

The total trade with INDONESIA in the April-June quarter was valued at USD 3,362.37 million. Export: USD 972.04 million  |  Import: USD 2,390.33 million.

The total trade with INDONESIA in the April-June quarter was valued at $3,362.37 million. Export: $972.04 million  |  Import: $2,390.33 million.

The total trade with GERMANY in the April-June quarter was valued at USD 3,247.49 million. Export: USD 1,322.15 million  |  Import: USD 1,925.34 million.

The total trade with GERMANY in the April-June quarter was valued at $3,247.49 million. Export: $1,322.15 million  |  Import: $ 1,925.34 million.

The total trade with JAPAN in the April-June quarter was valued at USD 2,947.02 million. Export: USD 883.58 million  |  Import: USD 2,063.45 million.

The total trade with JAPAN in the April-June quarter was valued at $2,947.02 million. Export: $883.58 million  |  Import: $2,063.45 million.

First Published on Sep 22, 2020 04:47 pm

tags #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.