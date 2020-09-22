India trade data for Q1FY21: China remains prime importer — a look at the country's top trading partners

In the first quarter of FY21, India’s total export and import were down over 45 percent to $111,473 million as compared to the same quarter last year. The plunge was expected as economic activities were on a halt to combat coronavirus spread.
In the first quarter of FY21, India’s total export and import were down over 45 percent to $111,473 million as compared to the same quarter last year. The plunge was expected as economic activities were on a halt to combat coronavirus spread. During the quarter, the total import was down 53 percent to $60,352 million while export was down 36 percent to $51,365 million compared with the same period. (Data source: Ministry of Commerce and Industry, CMIE)
The Q1FY21 trade data shows that within top countries India’s major imports were from China which stands at 18 percent of total imports at $11,017 million. The second highest import was seen from the US which is nearly 9 percent at $5,246 million. However, of India's total exports, the major export was to the US at $8,132 million. Let us take a look at the top ten countries on the trade list.
The total trade with CHINA in the April-June quarter was valued at $16,552.89 million. Export: $5,535.11 million | Import: $11,017.78 million.

USA in the April-June quarter was valued at $13,378.33 million. Export: $8,132.10 million | Import: $5,246.23 million.

United Arab Emirates in the April-June quarter was valued at $5,586.99 million. Export: $ 2,823.90 million | Import: $ 2,763.09 million.

SINGAPORE in the April-June quarter was valued at $4,204.01 million. Export: $2,392.54 million | Import: $1,811.47 million.

HONG KONG in the April-June quarter was valued at $3,847.71 million. Export: $1,854.46 million | Import: $1,993.26 million.

SAUDI ARABIA in the April-June quarter was valued at $3,752.85 million. Export: $1,087.30 million | Import: $2,665.55 million.

KOREA RP in the April-June quarter was valued at $3,372.28 million. Export: $943.43 million | Import: $2,428.86 million.
The total trade with INDONESIA in the April-June quarter was valued at $3,362.37 million. Export: $972.04 million | Import: $2,390.33 million.

GERMANY in the April-June quarter was valued at $3,247.49 million. Export: $1,322.15 million | Import: $ 1,925.34 million.

JAPAN in the April-June quarter was valued at $2,947.02 million. Export: $883.58 million | Import: $2,063.45 million.
First Published on Sep 22, 2020 04:47 pm