India Q2 GDP expected today: 5 charts that show the state of the economy

India's September quarter GDP data will be released on November 27 and analysts expect a significant sequential improvement in the numbers even though it may remain in the negative. The second-quarter growth expectations are significantly better than in Q1 with the country gradually easing lockdown rules. Care Ratings estimates the contraction in the July-September of this fiscal, to be 9.9 percent, while rating agency ICRA estimates it to be 9.5 percent. Let's see in the chart how the economy has moved in the year 2020 so far along with the important economic indicators which show how the economy is getting back to track.