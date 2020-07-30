In pics | Key highlights of the new National Education Policy 2020

Under the new system, students will have the flexibility to choose their subjects as well as to decide whether to complete the full-year programme Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 On July 29, the Cabinet approved the National Education Policy, which will bring far reaching changes in the school and higher education systems. It is a historic moment as the education policy has been changed after 34 years. Under the new system, students will have the flexibility to choose their subjects as well as to decide whether to complete the full-year programme. Here are the key highlights of the new Education Policy 2020. (Image: News18 Creative) 2/9 Union Human Resource Development Ministry now to be called Ministry of Education. (Image: News18 Creative) 3/9 Universal access to school education at all levels – from pre-school to secondary. (Image: News18 Creative) 4/9 5+3+3+4 to replace current 10+2 system of education. (Image: News18 Creative) 5/9 Major reforms at school level. (Image: News18 Creative) 6/9 Major reforms in higher education. (Image: News18 Creative) 7/9 Major reforms in higher education. (Image: News18 Creative) 8/9 Major reforms in higher education. (Image: News18 Creative) 9/9 Indian knowledge, culture and values. (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on Jul 30, 2020 02:37 pm