According to the data released by National Statistics Office (NSO), India’s economy contracted by 7.5 percent in the second quarter (July-September) of FY21. However, it is a significant improvement in comparison to India’s GDP in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal which saw an unprecedented 23.9 percent drop during the early stages of nationwide lockdown induced by novel coronavirus pandemic. Experts are predicting that the economy could be back in positive growth territory by the January-March quarter. Take a look to know the changes in the respective sectors. (Image: Moneycontrol)