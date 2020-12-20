MARKET NEWS

Four banks that offer over 7% interest rates on saving account

Amid the falling fixed deposit (FD) interest rates in the last few months, retail investors can easily get swayed away by lucrative rates. IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank and small finance banks like Equitas and Utkarsh are offering 7 percent interest rates on savings accounts. Take a look…

Moneycontrol News
December 20, 2020 / 06:56 PM IST
Here are IDFC First Bank savings account interest rates:
Here are Equitas Small Finance Bank savings account interest rates:
Here are Utkarsh Small Finance Bank savings account interest rates:
Here are Bandhan Bank savings account interest rates
