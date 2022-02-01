Budget Day 2022 | FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets President Ram Nath Kovind before presenting Budget in parliament

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Ministers of State for Finance, Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Pankaj Chaudhary, and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, called on President Ram Nath Kovind before presenting the Union Budget 2022-23. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

FM Sitharaman leaves from the Ministry of Finance. She will present the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2022 in a short while from now. For the second time, the finance minister carried the digitalised budget in a tablet inside a red-coloured cover with a national emblem on it instead of the traditional briefcase. (Image: Twitter @ANI)