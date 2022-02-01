MARKET NEWS

    Budget Day 2022 | FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets President Ram Nath Kovind before presenting Budget in parliament

    FM Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2022 in a short while from now. For the second time, the finance minister carried the digitalised budget in a tablet inside a red- coloured cover with a national emblem on it instead of the traditional briefcase.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called on President Ram Nath Kovind before presenting the Union Budget 2022 in the Parliament on February 1. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called on President Ram Nath Kovind before presenting the Union Budget 2022 in the Parliament on February 1. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Ministers of State for Finance, Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Pankaj Chaudhary, and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, called on President Ram Nath Kovind before presenting the Union Budget 2022-23. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Ministers of State for Finance, Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Pankaj Chaudhary, and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, called on President Ram Nath Kovind before presenting the Union Budget 2022-23. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    Budget documents are checked before being taken to the Parliament. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    Budget documents are checked before being taken to the Parliament. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    FM Sitharaman leaves from the Ministry of Finance. She will present the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2022 in a short while from now. For the second time, the finance minister carried the digitalised budget in a tablet inside a red-coloured cover with a national emblem on it instead of the traditional briefcase. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    FM Sitharaman leaves from the Ministry of Finance. She will present the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2022 in a short while from now. For the second time, the finance minister carried the digitalised budget in a tablet inside a red-coloured cover with a national emblem on it instead of the traditional briefcase. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.