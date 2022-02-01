Budget 2022 | What gets costlier and what's cheaper

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a number of announcements during her Budget presentation on February 1, 2022. A large number of commonly used items are set to become cheaper as per Sitharaman’s proposed Budget for 2022-23. However, due to a hike in customs duties on imported parts, many items will become more expensive. Take a look at the items/goods that will become cheaper and costlier.

Costlier | Duty on umbrellas raised to 20 percent. Exemption to parts of umbrellas is being withdrawn.

Costlier | All imported items are costlier now.

Cheaper | Import custom duty on imitation jewelry is now Rs 400 per kg. (Representative image)

Cheaper | Computers, laptops, mobile phones also got cheaper as per Budget 2022 to give a push for digital India.

Cheaper | Customs duty on certain chemicals needed for petroleum refining are being reduced.

Cheaper | Customs duty on cut and polished diamonds, gems to be reduced to 5 percent.

Cheaper | To incentivize exports, duty on specified leather and packaging boxes reduced.