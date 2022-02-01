Budget 2022 | Major announcements from FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget 2022 in the Parliament on February 1. She is presenting the 10th Budget of Modi government. The minister began her Budget speech with expressing empathy to all those who have suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

While presenting the Budget, FM Sitharaman said that the country is expected to grow at 9.27 percent and is in a strong position to withstand challenges due to higher vaccinations.

The National Highway network will be expanded by 25,000 kms in 2022-23. PM Gati Shakti will encompass the seven engines for multi-modal connectivity for the states with speedier implementation of development projects through technology to facilitate faster movement of people & goods through Rs 20,000 crore financed by the govt to speed up this project.

PM Gati Shakti will pull forward the economy and will lead to more jobs & opportunities for the youth. PM Gati Shakti Master Plan for Expressway will be formulated in the financial year 2022-23 to facilitate faster movement of people and goods.

400 new generation Vande Bharat trains with better efficiency to be brought in during the next 3 years

100 Cargo Terminals under PM Gati Shakti will be developed in the next few years. Railways will develop efficient logistics for small farmers & enterprises. 'One station, one product' to help supply chain of local product.

Procurement of wheat in Rabi season 2021-22 and the estimated procurement of paddy in Kharif season 2021-22 will cover 1208 lakh metric tonnes of wheat & paddy from 163 lakh farmers and Rs 2.37 lakh crores will be the direct payment of MSP value to their accounts. A fund raised under the co-investment model will be facilitated through NABARD to finance startups for agriculture and rural enterprise relevant for farm produce value chain.

FM said that in 2022, 100 percent of 1.5 lakh post offices will come under core banking system. “This will enable financial inclusion and access to accounts through net banking, mobile banking, ATMs and also provide online transfer of funds between post office accounts and bank accounts. This will be helpful especially for farmers and senior citizens in rural areas, enabling interoperability, and financial inclusion,” says Sitaraman.

Government announces Rs 48,000 crore is allotted for PM Awas Yojana and 60,000 houses will be identified as beneficiaries in rural and urban areas.

'One class, one TV channel' program of PM eVIDYA will be expanded from 12 to 200 TV channels. According to the government this will enable all states to provide supplementary education in regional languages for classes 1 to 12.