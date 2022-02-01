MARKET NEWS

    Budget 2022 | Here is a run-up to the presentation of budget by FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    The Union Cabinet on February 1 approved the Budget 2022 ahead of the presentation. The Union Budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023 will be presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament in a short while.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the union cabinet meeting. (Image: Twitter ANI)
    FM Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Parliament. She will present the Union Budget 2022 on February 1 from her digital budget tablet. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Railways, Communications and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, and others arrive at the Parliament for the union cabinet meeting ahead of the presenting of the Budget 2022. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    A truck loaded with budget copies arrives at Parliament, ahead of the presentation of Budget 2022. (Image: Twitter ANI)
    Tags: #Budget 2022 #Business #Economy #FM Nirmala Sitharaman #PM Narendra Modi #Slideshow #Union Budget 2022
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 10:39 am
