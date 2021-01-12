MARKET NEWS

Budget 2021: Journey of budget papers and famous budget bag/briefcase

Budget 2021: For the first time since independence the Union Budget, slated to be presented on February 1, 2021, is going to be completely paperless in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Here we take a look at the journey of budget papers and the famous budget bag/briefcase.

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2021 / 03:38 PM IST
(Image courtesy: NEWS18 creative)
first published: Jan 12, 2021 03:38 pm

