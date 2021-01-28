MARKET NEWS

Budget 2021: A look at FM Nirmala Sitharaman's team

Budget 2021: A look at FM Nirmala Sitharaman's team who are involved in preparing Budget.

Moneycontrol News
January 28, 2021 / 02:14 PM IST
Budget 2021: Team FM. (NEWS18 creative)
Budget 2021: Team FM. (Image courtesy: NEWS18 creative)
Budget 2021: Tarun Bajaj, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, 1988-batch officer from Haryana cadre.(Image courtesy: NEWS18 creative)
Budget 2021: Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, Department of Investment & public Asset Management - 1987-batch officer from Punjab cadre. (Image courtesy: NEWS18 creative)
Budget 2021: Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Finance Secretary - 1984-batch IAS officer Maharashtra cadre. (Image courtesy: NEWS18 creative)
Budget 2021: Debashish Panda, Secretary, Department of Financial Services -1987-batch IAS from Uttar pradesh cadre. (Image courtesy: NEWS18 creative)
Budget 2021: TV Somanathan, Expenditure Secretary - 1987- batch IAS officer Tamil Nadu cadre. (Image courtesy: NEWS18 creative)
Budget 2021: Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Chief Economic Adviser, Leading expert on economic policy, banking and corporate governance. (Image courtesy: NEWS18 creative)
Budget 2021: Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Chief Economic Adviser, Leading expert on economic policy, banking and corporate governance.
