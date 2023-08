1/11 Indian equity indices remained in a consolidation mood on August 1. At close, the Sensex was down 68.36 points or 0.10 percent at 66,459.31, and the Nifty was down 20.30 points or 0.10 percent at 19,733.50. About 2,027 shares advanced, 1,438 shares declined, and 160 shares remained unchanged.

2/11 Power Grid: 5% | CMP Rs 252 | Power Grid Corporation of India shares closed 5.7 percent lower on August 1 at Rs 252, a day after the state-owned firm reported a 6 percent year-on-year decline in standalone profit at Rs 3,542.65 crore in the June quarter of FY24.

3/11 South Indian Bank: 4% | CMP Rs 20 | South Indian Bank shares closed 3.58 percent higher at Rs 20.25 after the lender announced the raising of funds worth Rs 1,000 crore. The funds will be raised by issuance of equity shares or other securities. However, the method through which the funds would be raised has not been clarified by the bank yet.

4/11 Hero MotoCorp: 4% | CMP Rs 3,100 | Hero MotoCorp Limited shares closed 4 percent lower at Rs 3,032 on August 1. The drop comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at the residence of Pawan Munjal, Chairman of Hero MotoCorp, after taking cognisance of a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) case, CNBC TV-18 reported on Tuesday.

5/11 Maruti Suzuki: 2% | CMP Rs 9,704 | Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) closed 1.2 percent at Rs 9,660 on August 1 on concerns over the cash buyout of Suzuki Motor stake in Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG). The Q1 numbers too failed to match the expectation of most analysts.

6/11 GAIL India 3% | CMP Rs 120 | Shares of GAIL India closed 1.2 percent higher after it recovered the early losses on August 1. Brokerage reaction was mixed after the company reported its quarterly numbers.

7/11 Blue Star 3% | CMP Rs 784 | Blue Star share price closed marginally higher at 0.5 percent at Rs 784 after the cooling products maker announced a proposal to raise funds. The board of directors will meet on August 3 in order to consider the proposal for raising funds.

8/11 India Pesticides: 3% | CMP Rs 216 | Shares of India Pesticides closed 2.5 percent lower on August 1, a day after the company reported a weak set of earnings for the April-June quarter. The agrochemicals company posted a 62.3 percent plunge in net profit to Rs 15.5 crore, down from Rs 41 crore in the base quarter. The top line also took a 7.8 percent fall to Rs 201.40 crore from Rs 218.50 crore clocked in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

9/11 Bosch India 2% | CMP Rs 18,940 | Shares of Bosch closed 0.19 percent lower at Rs 18,940 after it jumped nearly 2 percent in early trade on August 1, post solid Q1 results. The technology and services provider has recorded a 22.4 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 408.9 crore.

10/11 Berger Paints: 3% | CMP Rs 702 | Berger Paints ended today’s trading session up more than 2 percent after the company said it will consider a proposal for a bonus share issue at its board meeting on August 9.