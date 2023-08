1/11 The Sensex was down 365.53 points or 0.56 percent at 65,322.65, and the Nifty was down 114.80 points or 0.59 percent at 19,428.30. About 1,491 shares advanced, 1,988 shares declined and 136 shares were unchanged.

2/11 Kirloskar Oil | CMP Rs 483 | Shares of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd jumped 9 percent on August 11 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings. The firm reported a 53 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 126 crore in the June quarter, up from Rs 82 crore a year ago. Revenue for the first quarter of the current fiscal was Rs 1,543 crore compared to Rs 1,191 crore last year, registering a 30-per cent increase. The company’s managing director Gauri Kirloskar said it has secured Central Pollution Control Board IV+ emission norms certification for its Powergen products, making it the first company in India to achieve comprehensive certification for its entire range.

3/11 LIC | CMP Rs 660 | LIC traded 3 percent higher on August 11, after the insurer reported a multi-fold surge in net profit to Rs 9,543 crore for the quarter ended June 2023 from Rs 682 crore last year. Investors shrugged off the fall in premiums and the number of policies sold. While profits grew, India's largest life insurer saw a 7 percent on-year fall in total annual premium equivalent (APE) at Rs 9,532 crore. Participating policies' APE fell 10.2 percent while non-par APE grew 21 percent. Meanwhile, group policies fell 6.2 percent.

4/11 NBCC | CMP Rs 49 | Shares of NBCC Ltd gained 3 percent on August 11 after the company reported strong numbers for Q1FY24. The company's net profit grew to Rs 77.41 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2023. It had recorded a net consolidated loss after tax of Rs 4.84 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing. The net consolidated total income grew 6.61 percent to Rs 1,917.87 crore in Q1FY24. The company pared gains as it touched 5 percent in today’s session.

5/11 Sequent Scientific | CMP Rs 91 | Shares tumbled over 9 percent on August 11 after the company reported a widening of its net loss to Rs 34.7 crore for the quarter ended June 2023. The animal health (active pharmaceutical ingredients and formulations) company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 15.3 crore in Q1 FY23, it said in a post-market hour filing on August 10. Revenue from operations slipped 2.3 percent to Rs 333.2 crore in the first quarter of FY24 compared to Rs 341.3 crore in the year-ago period.

6/11 MTAR Technologies | CMP Rs 2,211 | Share tanked 4 percent on August 11, on profit-taking even as the company reported solid Q1 results. The precision-engineered systems manufacturer has reported 25.4 percent on-year growth in profit at Rs 20.3 crore for the quarter ended June FY24, driven by strong topline and operating income. Its revenue for Q1FY24 spiked 68 percent to Rs 152.6 crore from Rs 91 crore a year back, while its EBIDTA jumped 38 percent to Rs. 34.5 crore from Rs 25. The company's EBIDTA margins for Q1FY24 stood at 22.6 percent.

7/11 CONCOR | CMP Rs 678 | Shares fell 3 percent on August 11 as June quarter earnings disappointed investors, triggering a sale of the logistics solutions provider's shares. Consolidated net profit dropped 17 percent YoY to Rs 245.19 crore during the quarter ended June. Revenue fell about 4 percent YoY to Rs 1,923 crore. This was on the back of lower sales as compared to last year, for both segments -- EXIM and Domestic. Rail is the mainstay of CONCOR’s transportation plans and strategy. The majority of its terminals are rail linked, with rail as the main carrier for haulage. Though, some of CONCOR’s terminals are exclusively road fed as well.

8/11 GMM Pfaudler | CMP Rs 1,590 | Shares soared over 9 percent on August 11 after the glass-lined equipment manufacturer reported a sequential growth in net profit for the quarter ended June 2023. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 54.27 crore in Q1 FY24, down 11.71 percent from Rs 61.47 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, the net profit was up 48.8 percent from Rs 36.47 crore in the March 2023 quarter. Revenue from operations climbed 23.40 percent to Rs 912.27 crore from Rs 739.24 crore in the year-ago period. Its EBITDA increased 35 percent to Rs 132 crore from Rs 98 crore in the year-ago period.

9/11 Suryoday Small Finance Bank | CMP Rs 185 | Stock rallied 4 percent on August 11 on the back of solid Q1 results. The SFB on August 10 reported a six-fold jump in net profit to Rs 47.6 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year, helped by a decline in bad loans. The lender had reported a net profit of Rs 7.8 crore in the April-June quarter of 2022-23. The bank's total income increased to Rs 409 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs 295 crore in the same period a year ago. The stock also touched 6 percent in today’s session.

10/11 Apollo Tyres | CMP Rs 396 | Shares tumbled over 8 percent on August 11, despite recording a robust set of numbers for the April-June quarter. The tyre major reported a two-fold rise in consolidated net profit for the first quarter to Rs 397 crore, driven by robust sales across multiple markets. During the quarter under review, Apollo Tyre's total revenue increased 5.1 percent to Rs 6,244.5 crore from Rs 5,942 crore last year. On the operational aspect, EBITDA increased by 52.4 percent to Rs 1,051.3 crore from Rs 689.8 crore. Both Apollo and CEAT yielded negative returns last month, but MRF stayed in the green with a 4 percent gain.