Dhirubhai Ambani birth anniversary: Here are 10 inspiring quotes by founder of the Reliance business empire

Born in 1932 to a school teacher father in the small village of Chorwad in Gujarat, Ambani was a reticent tycoon who dreamt big

Moneycontrol News
December 28, 2021 / 01:12 PM IST
Dhirubhai Ambani
Don't give up. Courage is my conviction.
Think big, think fast, think ahead. Ideas are no one's monopoly.
If you’re born poor it’s not your fault but if you die poor it’s your fault.
If you work with determination and with perfection, success will follow.
If you don't build your dream, someone else will hire you to help them build theirs.
Meeting the deadlines is not good enough, beating the deadlines is my expectation.
Pursue your goals even in the face of difficulties, and convert adversities into opportunities.
Growth has no limit at Reliance. I keep revising my vision. Only when you dream it you can do it.
Our dreams have to be bigger. Our ambitions higher. Our commitment deeper. And our efforts greater. This is my dream for Reliance and for India.
Give the youth a proper environment. Motivate them. Extend them the support they need. Each one of them has infinite source of energy. They will deliver.
