Delhi-Mumbai Expressway | PM Modi to inaugurate Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section on February 12: See pics

1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8

Moneycontrol News

Read More

Delhi Mumbai Expressway is an ambitious infrastructure project, whose first completed section, Delhi – Dausa – Lalsot, will be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 12The 246 km Delhi – Dausa – Lalsot section has been developed at a cost of over Rs 12,150 crore. This is the first completed section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and will significantly boost the region's economic development.The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be India's longest with a length of 1,386 km. The operationalisation of this section will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from 5 hours to around 3.5 hours.The Delhi-Mumbai expressway will pass through six states -- Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra -- and connect major cities such as Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat.The new expressway will reduce the travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 percent, from 1,424 km to 1,242 km, while the travel time will be cut by 50 percent, from the current 24 hours to 12 hours.The Delhi-Mumbai expressway will have a catalytic impact on the developmental trajectory of all adjoining regions, contributing towards the economic transformation of the country in a significant way.It will also serve 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 ports, eight major airports and eight multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) along with spurs to new upcoming greenfield airports such as Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport and JNPT port.Overall, the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway is a 1,350 km long, eight-lane wide under-construction access-controlled expressway which will connect New Delhi with Mumbai, once completely operational.