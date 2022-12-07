Delhi MCD election results 2022: A tight contest as counting of votes for 250 wards gets underway

Moneycontrol News

The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections began on December 7 morning amid tight security. The ruling BJP, which is hoping to extend its 15-year-long rule in the national capital’s civic body, was locked in a tight contest with the Aam Aadmi Party looking to score gets its own "double engine" in the Capital by adding the civic body to its bag. AAP is in power in the national capital. (Source: ANI)The polling for 250 wards was held on December 4 with about 50 percent voter turnout and a total of 1,349 candidates were in the fray. The BJP has governed the civic body in Delhi since 2007. (Source: ANI)For the counting, the election commission has set up 42 counting centres across the city. As many as 68 election Observers have already been deployed by the commission under whose supervision the counting of votes is being carried out by the returning officers in the presence of candidates or their representatives. (Source: ANI)Delhi had witnessed highly charged campaigning by AAP and BJP which made top leaders, including Union Ministers, chief ministers of BJP-rule states and MPs hit, the streets for door-to-door campaigning and meetings to garner public support. (Source: ANI)