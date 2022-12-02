FTX Collapse: All you need to know about effective altruism

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE

The FTX collapse and the meltdown in crypto has put the spotlight on the effective altruism movement, to which Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the crypto exchange, subscribed. A look at what effective altruism is. (Image: News18 Creative)The philosophy of effective altruism is about prioritizing efforts while doing good. (Image: News18 Creative)The term effective altruism was coined in 2012 by team members of ‘Giving What We Can’, a charity organization, and ’80,000 Hours’, an organization that tracks careers having the maximum positive social impact. (Image: News18 Creative)The movement uses evidence and careful reasoning to work out how the most good can be done with limited resources. And then effective altruists take action on what they discover. (Image: News18 Creative)Research investigates how our resources can be best used to improve the world. Researchers in effective altruism work on the following question, among many others. (Image: News18 Creative)People in the effective altruism community try to improve the world in many different ways. (Image: News18 Creative)Effective altruists often recognize the immense suffering of animals, from factory farming to wild animals. (Image: News18 Creative)A look at some of the controversies surrounding effective altruism. (Image: News18 Creative)